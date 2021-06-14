Parts of MacCorkle Avenue closed after crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two vehicle crash has closed the Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha County.

That’s according to dispatchers who say one of the vehicles involved was flipped on its top.

As of right now, there is no estimated time on when the roadway will reopen.

No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.

