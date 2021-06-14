Advertisement

Parts of MacCorkle Avenue closed after crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two vehicle crash has closed the Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha County.

That’s according to dispatchers who say one of the vehicles involved was flipped on its top.

As of right now, there is no estimated time on when the roadway will reopen.

No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.

WSAZ is working to get more details, keep checking back for the latest information.

