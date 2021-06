HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

There will be an invasive plants talk by Dr. Rebecca Linger at the Ritter Park ‘Room with a View’ on Tuesday, June 15 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The ‘Room with a View’ is at 1345 8th Street in Huntington. For more information on invasive plants and how to get rid of them, contact the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District at (304) 696-5954.

