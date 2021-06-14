Scam targeting grandparents circulating in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With vacation season underway and many young adults heading off to college, West Virginia’s Attorney General is sending out a warning about a scam that targets grandparents.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says not to be fooled by callers claiming grandchildren need help.

Scammers have been known to call senior citizens pretending to be their grandchild. Others claim to be law enforcement with news about a loved one. They often indicate the grandchild in question is in another state or country and in dire need of money due to an emergency.

“Most grandparents would do anything to help a grandchild in trouble because they are incredibly generous to family members in need,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “That’s why it’s so important to exercise caution when receiving such calls. Think carefully before handing over money in this situation.”

Scammers rely on the goodwill of grandparents to shield grandchildren from potential punishment. This may result in those receiving such calls deciding not to check with the child’s parents. Consumers can follow these tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Stay calm and don’t react out of immediacy.

Get a call back number.

Call the grandchild’s known number or other family members to see if there really is an emergency.

Ask a question that only the grandchild would know the answer to such as a pet’s name, the child’s nickname or where they attended school.

Never give bank routing numbers or credit card numbers to anyone via phone.

Be skeptical of any request for a wire transfer or to use a pre-paid debit card, regardless of who the requestor says they are.

Do not wire money until a third party verifies the alleged child really is in trouble. Check local jails and/or hospitals.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of such a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

