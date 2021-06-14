Severe weather knocks out power to thousands of West Virginia customers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Appalachian Power estimates more than 20,000 customers are without power Sunday evening across West Virginia and parts of Virginia.

Another provider, First Energy estimates more than 10,000 of their customers are without electricity after severe weather moved through the region.

Between all providers about 387 customers in Roane County are in the dark as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

In Boone County, about 1,700 customers don’t have electricity.

About 450 customers in Calhoun County are awaiting their power to be restored.

For Fayette County more than 2,700 customers do not have electricity.

Another 984 customers in Clay County are in the dark, while about 1,250 customers in Braxton County don’t have electricity either.

Other areas affected include: 3,047 customers in Nicholas County, more than 500 customers in Wayne County, about 60 customers in Cabell County, 25 customers in Mason County and more than 200 customers in Jackson County are in the dark.

Roughly 1,100 customers in Kanawha County are without power and more than 450 customers in Mingo County are awaiting their electricity to return.

So far, no indication on when power will be restored to the affected areas.

