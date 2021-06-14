Teen badly injured in assault; officers requesting information

UPDATE 6/14/21 @ 10 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friends and family are praying for the recovery of a 17-year-old from Ironton who was severely beaten in Huntington early Sunday morning.

The family says Chris Holsinger, who just finished his junior year at Collins Career Center, remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday night.

“This is a major shock, and it’s very, very heartbreaking,” the victim’s aunt, Leaanne McClain, said. “He’s a 17-year-old boy fighting for his life.”

McClain says she was told around 2 a.m. Sunday that Chris was driving home from a party with a couple other teens and got a flat tire in downtown Huntington.

They pulled over by a parking lot along 10th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Then a couple other cars stopped by them.

“Seven guys pulled up,” McClain said. “Chris walked over to talk to them, and they got out of the car and jumped him.”

Huntington police say the teen suffered serious injuries, and a family member drove him to St. Mary’s.

“We’re hoping for a miracle that he pulls through,” McClain told WSAZ Monday. “We’re hoping he’s able to live his life.”

The aunt says the family has no idea why this happened.

“The guys that were with him that helped him had never seen the guys before,” McClain said. “We don’t have any clue why or how it happened, or what has been going on. We don’t have any clue at all.”

“It was a shock to hear something like that would happen to a 17-year-old boy in the middle of the night,” Holsinger’s friend Tyler Fields said.

None of the attackers involved have been arrested or identified.

Huntington police and the family are hoping someone with information about who did this comes forward.

The victim’s aunt is making and selling decals and bracelets that say “Holsinger Strong” to raise money to help with expenses.

ORIGINAL STORY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 17-year-old boy was driven to the emergency room by a family member Sunday after been attacked near a parking lot, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers are asking for assistance in the investigation into the assault that occurred near a parking lot next to a restaurant at 10th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Huntington Police patrol officers were at St. Mary’s Medical Center for an unrelated matter when they were advised that a 17-year-old came to the emergency room seriously injured following an assault.

Family members tell WSAZ.com the teen’s name is Chris Holsinger.

According to officers, Holsinger was beaten by several men.

Officers say his injuries are serious.

Specific information is not being released by police because he is a juvenile.

Detectives responded to the incident to assist patrol officers at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.