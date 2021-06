GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A teenager is in the hospital after wrecking on a dirt bike.

According to Flatwoods Fire Chief Brent Dean, it happened Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of Greenbo Boulevard.

Chief Dean says the 16-year-old was med flighted to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

WSAZ is working to get more information.

