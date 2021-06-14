Advertisement

Three injured in Charleston crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have been injured in a crash in Charleston Monday morning.

The two vehicle crash happened on in the 3500 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE in Kanawha City. One vehicle hit a utility pole.

Three people were transported to the hospital - one from each vehicle and a pedestrian hit by debris from the crash.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured off of MacCorkle Avenue as the wreckage is cleared.

We have a crew at the scene.

