Trailer full of goats claimed by owner

UPDATE 6/15/21 @ 9:00 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trailer full of goats discovered in a hot parking lot has been claimed by the animals’ owner.

Charleston Police Lieutenant Tony Hazelett tells WSAZ the goats are on their way south with their owners.

Hazelett said no charges are filed against the owners. The owners were not identified. No reason was given as to why the goats were found unattended.

City of Charleston official McKenzie Spencer tells WSAZ the goat owner produced all the breeding papers for the animals.

The animals were found Monday afternoon in a trailer in the parking lot of Charleston Arbors.

Firefighter were called in to give the animals water.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A trailer full of goats was abandoned in the heat of the day Monday in Charleston.

City firefighters say the incident was reported just before 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Charleston Arbors, located along Washington Street.

Police notified firefighters so they could bring the goats water. They sprayed them down and filled up water buckets.

It’s unknown at this time who’s responsible for dropping off the animals.

