Woman charged after allegedly duct taping a child’s mouth

Elizabeth Russell
Elizabeth Russell(WSAZ, Mingo County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 21 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges after allegedly duct taping a child’s mouth.

Elizabeth Russell, 19, of Delbarton, was charged with child abuse creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury and domestic battery. According to the criminal complaint, Russell used duct tape on the mouth and wrists of a 5-year-old who she was watching at the time.

The duct tape was placed so the child couldn’t talk or make noise. Russell also allegedly taped the victim’s wrists together so the child couldn’t use their arms or hands, the complaint states. Deputies saw glue marks left from the duct tape on the child the following day.

CAMC’s Child Advocacy Center Coordinator Maureen Runyon said some things to look out for when it comes to signs of child abuse are bruising or marks on the torso, thighs, bottom, upper arms, or back.

“Those are areas that are not as prone to bruising,” Runyon said. “If you think about a child climbing, jumping and playing, (those are the) areas where they’re going to get injuries.”

Runyon said common places for children to have bruises or marks from playing are the chin, legs, knees or lower arms.

“We tend to find that they’ll have bruises on the bony areas,” she said. “Those are places where bruising is not considered suspicious.”

Runyon said during the summertime, reported abuse cases drop as children are no longer around their educators.

“It’s important that people understand that when they have concerns about the well-being of a child, it’s best to err on the side of caution and to go ahead and call Child Protective Services or the appropriate law enforcement agency.”

No other details regarding the incident have been released.

