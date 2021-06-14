WVU added as C-USA men’s soccer member for 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Conference USA has announced the addition of West Virginia University as an affiliate member for the sport of men’s soccer.

The Mountaineers will begin play in C-USA for the fall 2022 season.



“As we continue to build upon this year’s national championship in men’s soccer and a very deep and talented lineup of teams, we are pleased to welcome another traditionally strong program in West Virginia to enhance one of our conference’s most successful sports,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod.



The addition of West Virginia in 2022 will bring Conference USA to 10 men’s soccer members with Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion and UAB and affiliate members Coastal Carolina (starting in fall 2021), Kentucky and South Carolina.



Conference USA has produced multiple NCAA Tournament teams in each of the last 11 seasons, including three squads in 2020 (spring 2021 season) – Charlotte, Kentucky and Marshall, the eventual National Champion.

West Virginia was 6-3-1 in the spring 2021 season, including 4-3-1 in Mid-American Conference play. The Mountaineers finished No. 12 in overall RPI, conceded only six goals and posted six shutouts during the season.

“Conference USA will be the new home for our men’s soccer program in 2022, and I think it’s a great and positive move for Dan Stratford as he builds our program,” said West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “Nine years ago, our men’s soccer program needed a new home and the Mid-American Conference served us well. We look forward to competing in the MAC for one more year and then turning our attention to a new challenge. I want to thank Commissioner Judy MacLeod and the conference athletic directors for the invitation and for welcoming West Virginia men’s soccer into C-USA.”



