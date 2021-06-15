8th Street bridge closes for construction

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the next 14 months, the historic 8th Street bridge will undergo a makeover in Ritter Park. It will have be to be demolished and replaced.

Cones blocking incoming traffic went up after 7 a.m. Tuesday. In the meantime, officials with the Department of Transportation say people can use the 5th Street bridge. It’s going to remain open until the 8th Street bridge is constructed.

The 5th Street bridge will also be demolished and replaced after the 8th Street bridge is finished. The renovation of both bridges is part of a $4.8 million project.

Drivers say the construction will cause some issues, but they will be worth it in the end.

“I’m sure people are going to be aggravated for a while, but just like any other traffic you get used to it,” said Stephanie Yuhasez, who previously used the bridge to get into town.

State Department of Transportation officials say the 8th Street bridge project should be finished by the end of the year.

