CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you like the sun and saving lives, the city of Charleston needs your help.

A spokeswoman for the city says they are in need of lifeguards to help keep things operating smoothly at the pools this summer.

The city of Charleston will reimburse for lifeguard certification through the Charleston Family YMCA if an applicant is successful.

