City’s process for finding interim and permanent police chief soon underway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Monday that the process of naming an interim Huntington Police Department chief and eventual permanent chief is nearly underway.

Current Chief Ray Cornwell announced his retirement last week after 25 years of service to the city.

Williams said the search is a four-step process that begins at determining who will fill the role on an interim basis. That will be done in the next week or two.

After an interim chief is named, the city will begin the search for a permanent chief and conduct interviews with the top candidates.

“I’ll take as long as it takes to get the right person for being here,” Williams said. “But the fact of the matter is someone has to be a strong leader. Understand how to manage a 14-15 million dollar budget. Can recruit top-tier individuals … and keep our city safe. It’s a tall order.”

Cornwell was named interim chief in December 2019, and was appointed to the position full-time by city council four months later. His retirement is effective July 2.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.