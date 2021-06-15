COVID-19 W.Va. | Three additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three additional deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Tuesday.

DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, a 49-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 61-year old male from Logan County.

As of June 15, there have been 2,950,858 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,221 total cases and 2,856 deaths.

2,710 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

157,655 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Right now, 61 percent of those 12 years old and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 50 percent are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,512), Berkeley (12,791), Boone (2,170), Braxton (1,001), Brooke (2,246), Cabell (8,856), Calhoun (381), Clay (541), Doddridge (636), Fayette (3,544), Gilmer (881), Grant (1,306), Greenbrier (2,882), Hampshire (1,917), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,566), Harrison (6,134), Jackson (2,224), Jefferson (4,777), Kanawha (15,452), Lewis (1,275), Lincoln (1,588), Logan (3,268), Marion (4,623), Marshall (3,533), Mason (2,047), McDowell (1,612), Mercer (5,105), Mineral (2,971), Mingo (2,722), Monongalia (9,388), Monroe (1,203), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,891), Ohio (4,303), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,954), Putnam (5,310), Raleigh (7,043), Randolph (2,840), Ritchie (755), Roane (657), Summers (857), Taylor (1,270), Tucker (545), Tyler (740), Upshur (1,956), Wayne (3,183), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,384), Wirt (456), Wood (7,922), Wyoming (2,035).

