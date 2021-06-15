Some community members against future day use fees at Sutton Lake

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Beach users will need to pay a day use fee at Sutton Lake beginning May 2022, in addition to a boat launch fee.

“I learned how to swim in that lake so the fact that I’ve been swimming my entire life without a fee, never paid a dime,” said James Stokely, a Sutton native. “It’s not only my family, multiple families, even if they don’t swim, they like to go down and enjoy it. It really shouldn’t be something that’s charged I mean it comes out of our taxes anyways.”

US Army Corps of Engineers for Sutton Lake say the move is being made to minimize traffic congestion at launch ramps, to discontinue the handling, accounting and security challenges of accepting cash, and to better align with national Corps of Engineers policy. Since 1996, boaters have had to pay a user fee and officials say they’ve had to compete for parking for those not paying the fee.

However, many people in the town of Sutton say this is only going to hurt their community.

“It’s horrible to charge something that has already been a part of here (for so long),” said Kathleen Frame, who has lived in Sutton since 1980 and enjoys the lake. “It would decrease a lot of people just being able to go to the lake, to enjoy.”

“This is a very poor county, this is all a lot of families can do with what they have,” Shelly Sutphin, a Sutton native, told WSAZ. “The cost of living has increased so they’re worried about putting food on the table (and) now letting the kids get out and do something.”

Sutphin said the lake is a healthy activity for lots of kids and families in her town. She fears with a fee, many will not be able to go to it.

“I feel a lot of them won’t get to (go) and we have high drugs in this county,” she said. “I really think this will promote more drug usage if these kids don’t get out and do things.”

Automated fee machines are being installed in the Bee Run and South Abutment areas. Visitors will be expected to pay the $5 fee to use the boat launches and swimming beach.

Customers will receive a receipt to display in their vehicle dash face up where the date can clearly be seen. Park rangers will periodically check the vehicles within the recreation areas to ensure payment. Once the fee is paid, it is good for all day use that day.

Customers with annual passes, senior passes, access passes or other relevant America the Beautiful passes, do not need to stop at the fee machines.

Annual day use passes may be purchased at the fee machines for $40. Customers have 10 days to take their annual pass receipt to the Sutton Lake Office in Sutton or to the Gerald R. Freeman Campground Entrance Station to exchange it for a hard pass.

All vehicles accessing the boat launch or swim beach in Bee Run and the boat launch in the South Abutment area will need to pay. Shelter and playground users will not be assessed an additional fee. Shelter reservations may still be made for guaranteed exclusive use of those facilities.

The US Army Corps say only credit card payments will be accepted, no cash will be collected or accepted. Those who do not have a credit card, can purchase a pre-paid credit card from local convenience stores.

Summersville Lake has also seen the addition this year, as they are now charging a $5 day use fee for anyone entering the lake.

