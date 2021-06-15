Drugs, gun and money found in search warrant

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after law enforcement found drugs, a firearm and money during a search warrant.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, along with Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a search warrant at an apartment on Amby Lane near State Route 160 on Monday just after 4:30 p.m.

Officials say they found a large amount of money, which they believe is used in illegal activities taking place at the residence, along with narcotics and a loaded firearm.

Deputies say Gregory J. Bane, 27, of Dayton, was taken into custody.

Additional charges could be possible, according to Sheriff Matt Champlin.

The sheriff says, “let this be a loud and clear message, we’ve only just begun and we’re far from done. If this is you, coming to our communities to deal drugs, we’re coming for you.”

