Advertisement

Drugs, gun and money found in search warrant

Gregory Bane
Gregory Bane(WSAZ, Gallia County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after law enforcement found drugs, a firearm and money during a search warrant.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, along with Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a search warrant at an apartment on Amby Lane near State Route 160 on Monday just after 4:30 p.m.

Officials say they found a large amount of money, which they believe is used in illegal activities taking place at the residence, along with narcotics and a loaded firearm.

Deputies say Gregory J. Bane, 27, of Dayton, was taken into custody.

Additional charges could be possible, according to Sheriff Matt Champlin.

The sheriff says, “let this be a loud and clear message, we’ve only just begun and we’re far from done. If this is you, coming to our communities to deal drugs, we’re coming for you.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Holsinger, 17, was severely beaten early Sunday morning in downtown Huntington.
Teen badly injured in assault; officers requesting information
New store opening at the Huntington Mall
An Eastern Kentucky teenager was flown to the hospital after a dirt bike crash Sunday night.
Teen injured in crash
Elizabeth Russell
Woman charged after allegedly duct taping a child’s mouth
A mudslide closed Cabin Creek Road near Wealthy Acres Road in Kanawha County for several hours.
Mudslide causes frustration for drivers

Latest News

National safety month, staying safe this summer
National safety month, staying safe this summer
Plan Your Summer Vacation On A Budget
Plan your summer vacation on a budget
UPIKE Staff Member Co-Authors College Prep Book
UPIKE staff member co-authors college prep book
Ohio State Patrol unveils distracted driving stats website
Rendered image of new fire station in Hurricane.
Officials release image of new fire department in Hurricane