Family of beaten teen left with unanswered questions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 17-year-old boy who was beaten in a parking lot early Sunday morning is fighting for his life in the hospital.

Chris Holsinger’s family says he was on his way home from Huntington when the incident happened, but many questions about who did it and why remain unanswered. It’s been a rough couple of days for those who know and love Holsinger.

“I’m mad because something like this happened but I’m also really sad, because you know it’s just unbelievable,” said Holsinger’s cousin Marissa Sexton.

Sexton and Holsinger’s younger brother Jacob say they were on their way to give Chris a ride before the beating happened. They say Chris had a flat tire along 10th Street in downtown Huntington and pulled over to wait for them to arrive.

“When I got there, he was already out and laying on the ground. I didn’t really want to waste any time, so I picked him up and carried him to the car,” said Jacob Holsinger.

Jacob sped off to the emergency room at St. Mary’s Medical Center for help. Chris’s mother, Shawna Marshall, tells WSAZ he has severe brain damage and has not woken up. He remains in the ICU at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

“I mean, I’d like it if he came back and had a full recovery, but also at the same time, I don’t expect that. I would love it, absolutely love it, but all I want is for him to be home, really. That’s it,” said Jacob.

Chris has a long road ahead, but those who love him are holding onto hope.

“Life has been an emotional wreck without him, but when he’s here we can’t wait to see him and smiling again and get back to his old self,” Sexton said.

Jacob’s been thinking a lot about the relationship he has with his older brother. He believes it is now as strong as it’s ever been.

“I always knew I loved him and cared about him, and I’d do anything for him, but I never knew how far I would really go for him. Now, like, I kind of feel like I know the extent of that. And I feel like there’s no end to it really. I love him to death. I just hope he recovers,” Jacob said.

Huntington Police have not released any names of potential suspects, saying several male suspects were involved. If you have any information that could help investigators, you are asked to call the Huntington Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.