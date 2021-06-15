Advertisement

GOP bill would prohibit requiring any vaccination in Ohio

(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A House committee continues to take testimony on a GOP bill that would prohibit public and private employers from requiring vaccinations or punishing workers who don’t receive them.

The legislation before the House Health Committee also strengthens the notices that schools must provide parents about exemptions they can seek against having their children vaccinated.

The measure would also repeal a state law requiring college students to disclose whether they’ve been vaccinated against hepatitis B and meningococcal meningitis.

The legislation has attracted many detractors of the coronavirus vaccine but it covers all vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Holsinger, 17, was severely beaten early Sunday morning in downtown Huntington.
Teen badly injured in assault; officers requesting information
New store opening at the Huntington Mall
An Eastern Kentucky teenager was flown to the hospital after a dirt bike crash Sunday night.
Teen injured in crash
Elizabeth Russell
Woman charged after allegedly duct taping a child’s mouth
A mudslide closed Cabin Creek Road near Wealthy Acres Road in Kanawha County for several hours.
Mudslide causes frustration for drivers

Latest News

National safety month, staying safe this summer
National safety month, staying safe this summer
Plan Your Summer Vacation On A Budget
Plan your summer vacation on a budget
UPIKE Staff Member Co-Authors College Prep Book
UPIKE staff member co-authors college prep book
Ohio State Patrol unveils distracted driving stats website
Rendered image of new fire station in Hurricane.
Officials release image of new fire department in Hurricane