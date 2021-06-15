Advertisement

Hundreds protest Manchin’s opposition to voting law overhaul

By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Hundreds of demonstrators outraged with Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition to a sweeping overhaul of U.S. election law marched through the state’s capital city on Monday evening.

Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, denounced the influential moderate Democratic senator.

He called for a diverse coalition of working people to apply pressure on Manchin, who recently opposed a $15 minimum wage and the price tag of President Joe Biden’s initial $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Unable to meet with the senator, leaders of the demonstration affixed a poster-sized protest letter to the front doors of his office’s building.

Rally-goers took turns signing their names on it.

