LOL Surprise Hologram Concert coming to Clay Center

L.O.L. Surprise!
L.O.L. Surprise!(L.O.L. Surprise! Website)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fans of the global sensation “L.O.L. Surprise” will finally be able to rock out in real life with their favorite characters.

A hologram concert will his the stage at the Clay Center this fall.

The show on Nov. 15 will feature fan favorites such as Swag, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Lady Diva with original music, dancers, a DJ, and never-before seen live holograms.

Ticket sales for the general public will begin this Friday, June 18.

