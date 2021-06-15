Advertisement

Marshall soccer camp draws a crowd

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -When you win a national championship in soccer, it’s not too difficult to attract kids to your soccer camp.

That was the good problem to have for Marshall soccer coach Chris Grassie and his staff on Monday morning at Hoops Family Field.

Kids from all ages worked on the turf at the Herd soccer complex and reveled in the fact that this is the home of the NCAA Division 1 soccer champions.

“Every kid in the area got to see us be successful, wearing a Marshall shirt,” Grassie said. “and so they now think that they can do it and I’m sure they can and it’s kind of created that spark with the young kids want to be part of it, I want to play soccer”, i want to do that. If we can enhance the game and enhance the soccer community in the area that’s sort of an amazing achievement to go along with what we did in Cary.”

