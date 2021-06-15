More than $4 million in CARES Act funding to go to rockslide, landslide prevention

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Businesses, industries, and health departments are among some of the organizations who have benefited from CARES Act money.

Next on that list are roads for drivers in Ohio.

Last week, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced they are receiving $35 million in CARES Act money to go toward statewide ODOT projects across the state.

The projects aim to make sure roads stay safe for drivers.

“We did, unfortunately, have a couple of incidents where some very large boulders had come off some of the hillsides and actually ended up in the roadway,” said ODOT District 9 Public Information Officer Matt McGuire. “That creates a whole extra cost involved just to try to clean all of that rock [off the roads].”

It addition to that project, ODOT has identified close to 40 locations across the state where the risk of slips and rockfalls could be imminent.

Included in the project are U.S. 52 and state Route 7 in Lawrence County.

“Those are two of the most critical corridors for travelers coming through Lawrence County,” McGuire said. “They see thousands of cars a day.”

“Rockslides, landslides, these are very costly projects to mitigate. If they get to the point where they become an emergency project, or something that’s much larger, that’s gonna take months and months of time and potentially millions of dollars to try to address,” said ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning.

While ODOT says many of these projects were already in the works, the federal funding will allow them to divert some funds for other needs.

“[It will] allows us to take the funding we would have used to pursue these and put them into other areas,” McGuire said. “A lot of times that means we’re going to turn around and pursue more construction projects.

It will allow ODOT crews to save time and capitalize on extra funds to keep the roads safe and traffic moving.

“If we can address the issue in a fraction of the time, at a fraction of the cost, that’s certainly good for the taxpayers and the people who use those roadways, and certainly that’s what we’re trying to accomplish,” Bruning told WSAZ.

Projects in Lawrence County will get more than $4.5 million in CARES Act money, while projects in Meigs County will get $5.5 million, and projects in Scioto County will get a little more than $500,000.

ODOT officials say the three projects set to take place in Lawrence County could start next fall.

