Advertisement

Officials release image of new fire department in Hurricane

Rendered image of new fire station in Hurricane.
Rendered image of new fire station in Hurricane.(City of Hurricane, Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane Fire & Rescue, Williamson Shriver Architects, Inc.)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Hurricane is building a new station for the Hurricane Fire Department.

They released a rendered image of what the new fire station will look like on Tuesday.

According to Mayor Scott Edwards, bids will be going out in the next couple of months.

Officials are hoping to break ground around September or October. They say they are expecting the project to be finished by next July.

Mayor Edwards says the new station will be located past the Hurricane Bridge Park. It will be on a five acre parcel of land.

This past September, we first broke the news on the WSAZ Now Desk that there were plans to build a new fire department.

The current fire station was built nearly 50 years ago by volunteer firefighters.

The new station is expected to provide space for the larger apparatus, an office and training facilities.

City officials say this move will free up the area on Main Street for more parking and future development.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Holsinger, 17, was severely beaten early Sunday morning in downtown Huntington.
Teen badly injured in assault; officers requesting information
New store opening at the Huntington Mall
An Eastern Kentucky teenager was flown to the hospital after a dirt bike crash Sunday night.
Teen injured in crash
Elizabeth Russell
Woman charged after allegedly duct taping a child’s mouth
A mudslide closed Cabin Creek Road near Wealthy Acres Road in Kanawha County for several hours.
Mudslide causes frustration for drivers

Latest News

National safety month, staying safe this summer
National safety month, staying safe this summer
Plan Your Summer Vacation On A Budget
Plan your summer vacation on a budget
UPIKE Staff Member Co-Authors College Prep Book
UPIKE staff member co-authors college prep book
Ohio State Patrol unveils distracted driving stats website