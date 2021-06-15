Officials release image of new fire department in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Hurricane is building a new station for the Hurricane Fire Department.

They released a rendered image of what the new fire station will look like on Tuesday.

According to Mayor Scott Edwards, bids will be going out in the next couple of months.

Officials are hoping to break ground around September or October. They say they are expecting the project to be finished by next July.

Mayor Edwards says the new station will be located past the Hurricane Bridge Park. It will be on a five acre parcel of land.

This past September, we first broke the news on the WSAZ Now Desk that there were plans to build a new fire department.

The current fire station was built nearly 50 years ago by volunteer firefighters.

The new station is expected to provide space for the larger apparatus, an office and training facilities.

City officials say this move will free up the area on Main Street for more parking and future development.

