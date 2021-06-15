Ohio State Patrol unveils distracted driving stats website

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state highway patrol has unveiled a website providing details about distracted driving in Ohio.

The patrol says there have been more than 70,000 crashes in Ohio attributed to distracted driving since 2016, with more than 2,000 involving serious injuries or fatalities.

Troopers issued more than 24,000 distracted driving tickets during the same period.

The patrol’s Distracted Driving Dashboard provides information on crashes and citations statewide and on the county level, including statistics on specific routes.

Legislation pending in the Ohio House would outlaw holding a cell phone or other electronic device while driving.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.