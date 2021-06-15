Advertisement

Senate plan would probe assets of Ohio food stamp recipients

(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Senate version of Ohio’s upcoming state budget would require a new asset test for food stamp recipients that would measure their worth both by income and belongings such as cars.

Matt Huffman is the Republican president of the Ohio Senate.

He says some people are taking advantage of the program and the goal of the asset test is to be sure benefits are reaching recipients who need them.

Kelsey Bergfeld is director of Advocates for Ohio’s Future at the Center for Community Solutions.

She says the test will force low-income Ohioans to choose between having food and owning a car.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Holsinger, 17, was severely beaten early Sunday morning in downtown Huntington.
Teen badly injured in assault; officers requesting information
New store opening at the Huntington Mall
An Eastern Kentucky teenager was flown to the hospital after a dirt bike crash Sunday night.
Teen injured in crash
Elizabeth Russell
Woman charged after allegedly duct taping a child’s mouth
A mudslide closed Cabin Creek Road near Wealthy Acres Road in Kanawha County for several hours.
Mudslide causes frustration for drivers

Latest News

National safety month, staying safe this summer
National safety month, staying safe this summer
Plan Your Summer Vacation On A Budget
Plan your summer vacation on a budget
UPIKE Staff Member Co-Authors College Prep Book
UPIKE staff member co-authors college prep book
Ohio State Patrol unveils distracted driving stats website
Rendered image of new fire station in Hurricane.
Officials release image of new fire department in Hurricane