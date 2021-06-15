First Warning Forecast | The Best Day... Ever?

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures dipped as cool as the upper 40s this morning, and with the air drying out as it is, we’ll be back there again tonight, perhaps even a touch cooler. If that’s all we’ve got to complain about in mid-June, we’ve got some pretty good weather days overhead right now. High pressure is currently dropping in from Canada, presently hovering over the Great Lakes, blocking that moisture from wafting its way southward. Enjoy wall-to-wall sunshine and picture perfect afternoon temperatures in the 70s. This time of year, that’s 5-10 degrees cooler than it should be -- also called ‘wonderful’. But yes, the long sleeves will come on shortly after sunset, and those campfires will be going a little longer than normal given the overnight chill. Keep in mind that sunburns are the sneakiest when the air is comfortable, and that pool water (and the air when getting out of the pool) has an a little extra chill to it. Bear that in mind.

Thursday afternoon keeps the Sun shining, and temperatures moderate to a more-seasonable 80° in the afternoon. Still pretty darn nice out there. Friday attempts to get us a third day of dry skies, but now the southerly flow returns, sending temperatures back racing toward 90° and making those getting poolside a lot more comfortable with that out-of-water feel. Hay-cutters and deck-painters who are considering getting out there today should have the green-light, but be sure to wrap things up Friday afternoon, as our next system will be on the approach.

Unfortunately, our luck currently looks to run out late Friday with the arrival of a line of showers and storms, and then the humidity and murky tropical bands of scattered showers and storms will linger on in and out of both weekend days. With this being Father’s Day weekend (yes, I’m giving dads the whole weekend) and the first day of summer on Sunday, there are lot of people wanting to see that changed/improved. We’ve got a couple days to work with, but from where things stand right now, it’s smart to make sure your plans have an answer for rain and rumbles.

