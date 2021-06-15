Advertisement

Stroke support group at KDMC

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Having a good support system in your life is important. Especially for those who are recovering from a stroke or have a loved one recovering.

Brittany Mabery, a stroke nurse navigator from King’s Daughters Medical Center, shares how their free and virtual support group can make a difference in their lives.

The virtual support group is held every third Wednesday of the month and is offered through WebEx. To register you can call 606-408-1303 or you can head over to KDMC’s website.

