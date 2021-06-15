Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Transitioning To Comfort

Cooler air, lower humidity, yes please.
By Brandon Butcher
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most of the time in the summer months when we see sunshine, we have to deal with the heat. The only ‘cool’ days we get are when it’s cloudy and rainy. This week will feature some weather that breaks that mold in our favor. A northerly breeze works in over the next two days, continually working to lower the humidity -- and those afternoon temperatures. Highs end up around 80°, a noticeable step down from the upper 80s of yesterday. During the middle of the afternoon, the arriving cold air aloft stands at a contrast with the peaking surface heating on the ground and will generate a few showers and storms along a weak boundary that will be dropping in from the north. This will not be the same severity as the past few days, mainly relegated to the north and east and isolated in nature. By nightfall we’ll already be clearing back out, and getting ready for some downright cozy-cool temperatures that put us in the 50s in the morning.

The campfires will be strong these next couple of mornings, with lows starting in the 50s (even a few upper 40s in the mountains). Wednesday and Thursday afternoons will end up in the 70s at their hottest, and with low humidity these days will be rare indeed in the weeks to come. These will be more enjoyable for those getting work done outside than perhaps those that are poolside, but either way be wary of that sunburn potential. It’s usually the comfortable days where people get lax on the sunscreen and end up scoring those bad burns.

Eventually we’ll see the heat creep back into the mix, this time right in line with Father’s Day weekend (which also is well-timed with the first day of Summer (the solstice) coming this Sunday. Highs will be back well into the 80s, and we’ll be back to tracking those afternoon ‘pop-up’ storms.

