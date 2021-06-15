Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill swirls, briefly, far out at sea

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, strengthened slightly off the U.S. eastern seaboard on Tuesday, but not for long.

It was expected to dissipate on Wednesday over colder water as it approaches the coast of Nova Scotia. Bill became a named storm late Monday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Bill was swirling about 240 miles off Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The storm had top sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving to the northeast at 31 mph, on a path that doesn’t pose any immediate threat to land.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Holsinger, 17, was severely beaten early Sunday morning in downtown Huntington.
Teen badly injured in assault; officers requesting information
New store opening at the Huntington Mall
An Eastern Kentucky teenager was flown to the hospital after a dirt bike crash Sunday night.
Teen injured in crash
Elizabeth Russell
Woman charged after allegedly duct taping a child’s mouth
A mudslide closed Cabin Creek Road near Wealthy Acres Road in Kanawha County for several hours.
Mudslide causes frustration for drivers

Latest News

Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising...
Record rise in US wholesale prices over the past year
Arches National Park in Utah is seen in this file photo.
US Park service sued after gate decapitates Ugandan humanitarian
National safety month, staying safe this summer
National safety month, staying safe this summer
Plan Your Summer Vacation On A Budget
Plan your summer vacation on a budget