CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has announced “Walk-in Wednesdays” for childhood immunizations.

Parents can bring their kids to the health department on Wednesdays in July for back-to-school immunizations without an appointment.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays July 7, July 14, July 21 and July 28.

A parent or guardian must be with the child for the entire visit. You should bring the student’s current vaccine record and insurance information. No one will be turned away because of a lack of insurance.

Officials say because there might be a lot of people at the clinics, you’re encouraged to wear a mask.

Parents may also schedule an appointment for childhood immunizations on other days by calling 304-348-8080.

For a full list of required school vaccines, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.