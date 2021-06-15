Woman taken to hospital after car lands upside down in creek

UPDATE 6/15/21 @ 10 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When neighbors along Woodville Drive in Huntington saw a car had crashed and landed upside down in a creek, they rushed to try to help.

Martina Legg says after the wreck, the woman who was behind the wheel was able to crawl out of the car on her own.

“Then she sat on the bank of the creek down by the car, and I went down there and talked to her, kept her calm,” Legg said. “She tried to move, and I told her not to move, because there was a possibility her leg was broken.”

Emergency responders carried the driver out of the creek and into an ambulance.

Legg says the driver is extremely fortunate the water wasn’t higher.

The Green Valley Fire Department chief says the car went off the road after a sharp curve, and the driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

Neighbor Shelton Stowers says their 25 mph speed limit is frequently ignored.

“Cars go flying fast through here all the time,” Stowers said. “We always yell at them to slow down. You’ve got kids, people walking their dogs, riding bikes.”

Stowers lives by the curve where the accident took place. He says seconds before the car went off the road, he shouted at the driver to slow down.

“We yelled ‘Slow down,’ and they didn’t slow down, and it went right over the curve and flipped over,” he said. “We kind of felt it coming, because it was going pretty fast.”

They’re hoping this is a reminder for others to take it slower before another accident ends with an even worse outcome.

ORIGINAL STORY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was taken to the hospital after her car went off a road and landed upside down in a creek.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Woodville Drive in Huntington.

The Chief of the Green Valley Fire Department says the driver suffered a leg injury.

The chief says she went off the road after coming around a corner. He says she was able to get out of the car before firefighters arrived, and luckily water was not high in the creek.

Several neighbors say they went to check on the driver before emergency responders arrived on scene.

