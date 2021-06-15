Advertisement

WVU Football home games return to 100% capacity

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Milan Puskar Stadium will return this fall to 100% fan capacity, according to West Virginia University.

The Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons made the announcement Tuesday and says pregame tailgating in stadium parking lots will also be allowed.

“I want to thank our fans for their patience and understanding throughout the past year,” Lyons said. “Not only is this great news for Mountaineer Nation and our student-athletes, but it adds to the excitement and anticipation for Mountaineer football. A full stadium of 60,000 fans is exactly what our team deserves, and what our fans have been wanting.

“I also want to thank our University, local and state officials for their work throughout the past year. We certainly have been in good hands with their advice and leadership,” Lyons added. “I can’t wait for this fall to again see the rows of tailgaters, experience the thrill of the Mantrip and the roar of a packed stadium singing ‘Country Roads.’ ”

West Virginia football has six home games at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2021. Non-conference opponents Long Island and Virginia Tech will visit in September before Big 12 opponents Texas Tech, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas come to Morgantown later in the fall. The Long Island game on Sept. 11 will kick at 5 p.m., while the Virginia Tech rivalry renewal on Sept. 18 is set for noon.

Football season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

Along with 100% capacity at Milan Puskar Stadium, all Mountaineer athletics venues will welcome fans back at full capacity starting with the first home events in August.

