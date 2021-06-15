Advertisement

WVU to fully reopen campuses for fall semester

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University has announced their plans to fully reopen its campuses for the fall 2021 semester.

This is due to the recent decreases in COVID-19 cases across the country and the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, June 14, there were 2,799 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, a decrease of 57% from this time a month ago. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state is experiencing the lowest transmissibility rates since the pandemic began.

Officials with the university believe students and employees have access to the tools to fight the coronavirus and spread of disease to others.

At this time, WVU is strongly encouraging everyone to be vaccinated, but it’s not required. They will reevaluate vaccination requirements upon FDA approval.

All students, faculty and staff have to verify their vaccination status by Aug. 1.

Masks will not be required inside university facilities or outdoors if you are vaccinated. However, consistent with federal guidelines for public transportation, masks will be expected for everyone on all WVU transportation including the PRT and buses through at least Sept. 13, as per Transportation Security Administration guidance.

WVU officials say classrooms will be at 100% capacity this fall.

