Advertisement

$2,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Breonna Taylor mural vandals

By Shellie Sylvestri and Stephen Goin
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A reward is now out for information leading to the arrest of the people who vandalized the Breonna Taylor basketball court at Lannan Park.

The mural of Taylor on the court was found covered in tire marks after two men or teens riding a motorized bike were recorded by a surveillance camera in the park early in the morning on June 8.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

Just days before, the memorial basketball court was dedicated as a tribute to Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers trying to serve a drug warrant at her apartment in March 2020.

Maryland artist Comacell Brown Jr., who helped create the artwork, told WAVE 3 News there had been threats before the mural was unveiled.

“As we heard of the vandalism, it wasn’t a surprise but it was still a disappointment,” he said. “We were already made aware of a Facebook post made in the Portland community group about the mural coming to the area and it had already received a bit of backlash, so I had advised my team about that prior. It was also a few people out there trying to intimidate us while we were painting the mural.”

Brown Jr. said the mural will be fixed by an artist in Louisville; he shared his hope the perpetrators “look in the mirror” and realized that they “stopped the healing process.”

Denise Bentley, a legislative aide with District 5 Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis, said her office had received countless calls and email condemning the vandalism.

“We move forward with knowing that hate won’t be tolerated,” she said. “We have got to learn how to coexist in this community and build up instead of tearing down.”

Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, called the vandalism “very disappointing and heartbreaking” in a statement on Tuesday.

“It’s very disappointing and heartbreaking that other people of the community would go to this length to say a black woman’s life didn’t matter, a woman who still deserves justice today,” Palmer said. “But know that you did not hurt Breonna, the system already did that. What you did was hinder the healing process going on in the city. I hope that when you are caught you face charges for your heinous acts and you know you failed the city and the community with your disregard for a black life, a woman’s life, a life that has brought this city and its communities together like never before.”

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible can earn a reward of $2,500. An anonymous donor provided the money, according to a spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 582-CLUE (2583).

View the surveillance video from Lannan Park below.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers
Family reflects on injured teen.
Family of beaten teen left with unanswered questions
The northern copperhead is one of two venomous snakes found in West Virginia.
Several copperhead sightings reported at regional lake
Mary Elizabeth Page
UPDATE | Missing woman found
The woman who lives in the home closest to the crash site says she felt her house shake.
NTSB releases details on fatal plane crash

Latest News

Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday...
Governor holds first “Team Kentucky” update
Jaquan Hall
Man indicted in connection with Easter murder
Juneteenth officially becomes a state holiday in W.Va.
More than 246,000 register for ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes
Teays Valley Church of God hosts free water day for kids
Teays Valley Church of God hosts free water day for kids