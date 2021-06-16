HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You don’t have to travel to England to celebrate Shakespeare... you can do it right here in West Virginia. The 4th Annual West Virginia Shakespeare Festival is from June 11th to the 20th at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater and it features two productions from Alchemy Theatre, workshops and keynote lectures.

Nora Ankrom, Mike Murdock and Richard Perloff give the inside scoop about the festival and all the fun you can take part in.

To learn more about the festival you can head over to the Alchemy Theatre Troupe website and their Facebook page.

