FEMA assistance going door-to-door

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For people like Julianna Vogt, who are still picking up the pieces from what the flooding washed away in February and March, it’s been a financial and emotional burden.

“We lost about 800 square feet of basement and our kids, our boys all share a bedroom, so we lost their bedroom, their bathroom, and the washer dryer,” Vogt said. “It’s been a bit of a grieving process, because we had just bought this house in November.”

However, Vogt was able to get some financial help through FEMA -- assistance that is now just a knock away for other homeowners, thanks to a disaster declaration for Kanawha County.

“They can register people right there on their front porch. That’s a very important part for folks. It’s a hardship for them, we know that. Many have never been through this before, and this is a great opportunity to realize potential federal assistance,” FEMA Survivor Assistance Director Ronald Stillwagon said.

Noticing a lack of applications, FEMA workers are going door-to-door, making sure people know the list of things this money can cover.

“If you had to stay in a hotel for three or four days while your home was damaged, you might have had a problem with a car, a problem with a bridge or something in the flooding,” Kanawha County Emergency Management Director CW Sigman said.

Knowing firsthand how much of a difference this money has made, Vogt is looking forward to a new beginning.

“Now we’re kind of in the stage of dreaming and planning and what’s going to go back in our basement and what it’s going to look like,” Vogt said.

