Free rabies clinic for pets offered Thursday

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A free rabies clinic for dogs and cats will be offered Thursday at Patrick Street Plaza in Charleston, according to a release from the city.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1701 4th Ave, with 100 rabies shots available. The event is a collaboration between the city and Fix Charleston.

Vouchers handed out at previous events will be honored.

“The first vaccination clinic we held was a major success. We hope to see a large turnout for this event as well,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in a release.

The drive-up clinic is open to Charleston residents, and up to two shots will be given per family/vehicle. All dogs must be leashed, and cats must be in carriers. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and masks must be worn.

According to the release, Fix Charleston will provide additional services including parvo vaccinations, Bordetella, FVRPC and microchipping for a fee.

