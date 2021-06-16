Advertisement

Huntington Park and Recreation hosting Virtual Fishing Tournament

(WAFB)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is hosting a Father’s Day Virtual Fishing Tournament.

According to officials, the tournament will be hosted from June 18th to June 20th.

The biggest catch, smallest catch, and most unique catch of the weekend will receive trophies!

Here’s what you need to do to make sure you catch makes the cut:

Hosted by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation
Hosted by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation

Winners of the tournament will be announced Monday, June 21st on Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers
The northern copperhead is one of two venomous snakes found in West Virginia.
Several copperhead sightings reported at regional lake
Family reflects on injured teen.
Family of beaten teen left with unanswered questions
Mary Elizabeth Page
UPDATE | Missing woman found
GF Default - Big Foot believers tie knot
West Virginia Bigfoot Museum to celebrate grand opening

Latest News

FEMA assistance going door-to-door
FEMA assistance going door-to-door
Watch party for local on History Channel show
Watch party for local on History Channel show
Ohio Senate passes sports gambling bill
Ohio Senate passes sports gambling bill
Ohio House votes to expel former Speaker Larry Householder
Ohio House votes to expel former Speaker Larry Householder
Sen. Manchin open to voting bill changes
Sen. Manchin open to voting bill changes