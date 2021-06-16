Huntington Park and Recreation hosting Virtual Fishing Tournament

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is hosting a Father’s Day Virtual Fishing Tournament.

According to officials, the tournament will be hosted from June 18th to June 20th.

The biggest catch, smallest catch, and most unique catch of the weekend will receive trophies!

Here’s what you need to do to make sure you catch makes the cut:

Winners of the tournament will be announced Monday, June 21st on Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Facebook page.

