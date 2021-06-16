‘I was panicking’ | Deputy injured in pursuit thanks strangers who stopped to help

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Early Sunday morning, Greenup County Sheriff’s Deputy Zak Clark was injured during a foot pursuit.

Several days later, the details of the chase are still a blur, but he clearly remembers the help he received during those early morning hours.

”Just the sheer lack of traffic on the AA that time of night, the fact that somebody was passing through that quick and then willing to help was amazing,” Clark said.

During a foot pursuit up a steep hill off the AA Highway, Clark fell, hitting a rock, knocking him unconscious. He also broke his collarbone and three ribs.

“The next thing I remember is waking up in the creek bed and I saw him and Deputy Whitaker continuing on down the AA,” he said. ”I tried to push myself up and I couldn’t move and I felt something inside my arm kind of pop and I just started saying I needed help.”

His partner, Deputy Whitaker flagged down the first car he saw. James Houston and Heidi Stiltner were inside. Right behind them were their friends, Patrick and Shamra Ewing. They all sprang into action, helping pull Clark from the creek.

“Now that I’ve had time to think about it and process it, it was very brave of them. I mean, it was really compassionate, but everybody is kind of overlooking how brave it was because they didn’t know what was going on. They just knew there was somebody over there needing help. It was dark. They had no idea what they were walking into, and Heidi pregnant on top of all of it,” said Clark.

Heidi and Shamra grabbed a first aid kit from Clark’s cruiser and wrapped the large gash on his head.

“Someone held pressure and the other one actually wrapped the wound and they commented at the hospital later on how well they had done. They actually left it till I was transferred to Cabell (Huntington Hospital),” Clark said. “I truly believe if they weren’t there to help Deputy Whitaker, it would have been 30 minutes before they were able to get me out of the creek until ambulance and fire got on scene.”

When Clark was lying on the ground waiting for the ambulance, he realized he knew Patrick from playing basketball together nearly a decade ago.

“It’s an unusual way to meet someone again but he hadn’t changed any. He looked the same,” he said.

While it’s a heroic story, Clark hopes it sparks change, saying it shows no matter your job or race, if you’re a good person, you’ll look out for each other.

“I think this it important that people hear that it’s not all bad, that the narrative that people may think is so popular of everyone against each other is not really like that. I think it’s what you choose to make it, and they chose to get out and make a difference,” said Clark. “It can maybe change a few people’s opinions and it’s gotta start somewhere some type of change does and it could be this.”

Clark says he hopes this story sparks more funding for the sheriff’s department, as he usually doesn’t have a partner with him. He says he doesn’t know if he’d be alive if he would have been alone.

Clark plans to be back to work within six to eight weeks.

