King’s Daughters to open drive-thru vaccine clinic

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters announced they will be opening a drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic.

Set to open June 21st, the clinic will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic will be opened 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week and will be at the King’s Daughters Drive-Thru lab on:

2406 Carter Avenue, Ashland, Ky.

“We know there are a lot of people in the community who want to receive the COVID vaccine but haven’t yet because of their work schedules, mobility issues, or fear of crowds,” said Shelly Baier, RN, BSN, director of clinical and quality services at King’s Daughters. “The drive-through clinic helps address those problems.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccination will be free and available to anyone (18+) regardless of state of residence.

King’s Daughters says they will continue to provide two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines through their vaccination clinic located at:

2000 Ashland Drive, Russell, Ky.

The clinic in Russell is opened only on Friday and does require an appointment.

To schedule an appointment at either vaccine location, please call our COVID hotline at (606) 408-COVD (2683).

