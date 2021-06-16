NTSB releases details on fatal plane crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released more details surrounding the investigation of a fatal plane crash in Scioto County, Ohio. The crash happened May 28 and took the lives of the two people inside the plane.

According to the NTSB’s report, the plane departed from Bellefontaine Regional Airport in Bellefontaine, Ohio, with a destination of Charleston International Airport in Charleston, South Carolina.

After departure, the plane climbed to flight level 250 and accelerated at 215 knots groundspeed. Nearly two minutes later, the plane gradually decelerated to 146 knots.

The NTSB says that’s when the plane made a left turn and rapid descent followed. They went on to say the pilot’s transmitter became stuck and a distressed conversation between the two inside the plane was audible. The controller made unsuccessful attempts to contact the pilot and passenger before radar contact was lost.

A ground witness of the event says they observed the plane in a spiral descent to the ground and that it “may have been missing a wing.”

The plane crashed near McDermott, Ohio, with a “vertical nose down attitude” which caused the plane to catch fire.

The NTSB says the right wing of the plane was located around a half mile away from the plane wreckage. They also state the engine and propeller did not show any signs of mechanical malfunctions.

The NTSB is still working to investigate the crash. Investigators say the plane was equipped with a parachute recovery system that extended during the fire.

