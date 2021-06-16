Advertisement

Ohio House votes to expel former Speaker Larry Householder

The Ohio House has voted to expel former GOP Speaker Larry Householder.
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio House has voted to expel former GOP Speaker Larry Householder following his indictment in an alleged $60 million federal bribery scheme.

The bipartisan vote Wednesday was only the second time in state history the Legislature cast ballots to expel a sitting member.

Householder and four associates were arrested in July in an investigation connected to legislation containing a ratepayer-funded bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants.

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $61 million bribery case

Householder has proclaimed his innocence. He told lawmakers Tuesday that the expulsion push did not constitute “disorderly conduct” warranting removal and violated the will of voters who returned him to office in November despite the charges against him.

Here’s how lawmakers from our region voted:

Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill, represents Lawrence, Jackson, Gallia, Vinton): against expulsion

Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester, represents Scioto): for expulsion

Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville, represents Meigs, Vinton, Athens): against expulsion

