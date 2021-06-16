Ohio HS state title games heading back to Canton

CANTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - After one year in Columbus, the Ohio high school state football championships are back in Canton as this was announced Wednesday by the OHSAA and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. All seven games will be played beginning in 2021 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which was where all the games were in 2019. COVID issues moved the 2020 championships to the capital city of Ohio last December.

“The OHSAA is excited for this three-year agreement with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as our student-athletes, schools and communities will get to experience Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and all that Canton and the Hall of Fame Village have to offer,” OHSAA Executive Director Steve Ute said. “We are grateful to the Hall of Fame for their partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with the Hall year-round.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Chief Administrative Officer Steve Strawbridge added “the Hall of Fame prides itself in treating OHSAA football teams and their fans the same way we treat the NFL teams and their fans. We give them a first-class experience while they are here. We take the teams through the museum and promote the values of the game. We look forward to providing an exceptional experience for the players, coaches, families and fans attending the games in Canton – the pinnacle of football.”

