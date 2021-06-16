Advertisement

Ohio HS state title games heading back to Canton

OHSAA announced Wednesday that Hall of Fame Field will host all 7 championship games beginning...
OHSAA announced Wednesday that Hall of Fame Field will host all 7 championship games beginning this December(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - After one year in Columbus, the Ohio high school state football championships are back in Canton as this was announced Wednesday by the OHSAA and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. All seven games will be played beginning in 2021 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which was where all the games were in 2019. COVID issues moved the 2020 championships to the capital city of Ohio last December.

“The OHSAA is excited for this three-year agreement with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as our student-athletes, schools and communities will get to experience Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and all that Canton and the Hall of Fame Village have to offer,” OHSAA Executive Director Steve Ute said. “We are grateful to the Hall of Fame for their partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with the Hall year-round.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Chief Administrative Officer Steve Strawbridge added “the Hall of Fame prides itself in treating OHSAA football teams and their fans the same way we treat the NFL teams and their fans. We give them a first-class experience while they are here. We take the teams through the museum and promote the values of the game. We look forward to providing an exceptional experience for the players, coaches, families and fans attending the games in Canton – the pinnacle of football.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers
The northern copperhead is one of two venomous snakes found in West Virginia.
Several copperhead sightings reported at regional lake
Family reflects on injured teen.
Family of beaten teen left with unanswered questions
Mary Elizabeth Page
UPDATE | Missing woman found
GF Default - Big Foot believers tie knot
West Virginia Bigfoot Museum to celebrate grand opening

Latest News

WV softball state tournament is set
Reds are red-hot
Herd program attracting kids off of D-1 National Championship
Marshall soccer camp draws a crowd
WVU added as C-USA men’s soccer member for 2022