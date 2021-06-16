Advertisement

Paintsville selling bonds to begin construction on new pool facility

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) -- The Paintsville City Council voted to approve selling bonds to begin construction on an approximately $1.5 million new pool facility.

The new facility would keep the original Olympic-sized pool, but add new bathhouses and a splash pad.

City leaders say this was the best move to get the pool back on track to reopen following several attempts to obtain grant money to help fund renovations.

Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon says kids in Paintsville have been without a pool for two summers. He says this construction will help draw attraction from outside the city.

Once bond paperwork is complete and bids are finalized, Mayor Runyon hopes renovations can begin in the fall and be completed by next June.

