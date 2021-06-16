Advertisement

Peloton users face hacking risk, security experts say

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the Pelton Bike+ operating system.
Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the Pelton Bike+ operating system.(Source: Peloton, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
(CNN) – Peloton Bike+ users are being warned of a security risk on the workout cycle’s touchscreen.

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with its operating system.

The threat most likely affects bikes in public spaces like hotels and gyms since hackers would need to physically deliver malicious code.

But once the code is there, Peloton users could be spied on through the bike’s camera and microphone.

Hackers could also install apps that look like Netflix or Spotify and steal login information.

Peloton released a mandatory software update to fix the issue this month.

