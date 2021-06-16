Portsmouth Skatepark ready for construction

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - An old park along the floodwall in Portsmouth will soon be transformed into one of the best skate parks in the area.

The Portsmouth Skatepark Project has been seven years in the making, and local skaters say it’s going to change everything about the skating experience in the city.

Matthew Dingess has his own skate ramp in his backyard. But not everyone has that same luxury.

“Oh this is my getaway from everything ... to take out my frustrations. It’s everything to me,” Dingess said.

This fall, a new $300,000 skatepark will be built right here next to the levee. It’s been a goal for City Councilman Sean Dunne ever since he was elected. He allowed avid skaters like Dingess to have a hand in the design process. They just recently received approval from the Army Civil Corps of Engineers which means off-site construction can begin.

“They just had to ensure that the integrity of the levee would not be affected, because they’re just keeping Portsmouth safe,” Dunne said.

Dunne and Dingess say this new skatepark will be unlike any park within a 100-mile radius.

“You’re going to be able to cruise the whole park, not have to push and make your lines wherever you want to go. However you see best fit to hit it,” Dingess said.

Upon completion, they’re already brainstorming ideas for a grand opening. Both Dunne and Dingess, along with all who hoped this project would become a reality, are proud of their roles in this little piece of Portsmouth history.

“I think it’s finally something I can be proud of. This is my hometown, and that I helped put into this hometown. I’m very excited about it,” Dingess said.

“We said early on we were going to make Portsmouth skate again, and I’m just delighted that we’re going to deliver on that promise,” said Dunne.

Construction onsite is expected to begin in August.

