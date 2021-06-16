Advertisement

Red Cross: US facing severe blood shortage

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As demand for blood continues to climb, the American Red Cross says the U.S. is facing a “severe shortage.”

Over the past three months, the Red Cross said it’s distributed over 75,000 more blood products than usual. That’s more than 800 extra units a day.

“We are seeing an unprecedented demand for blood,” said Dr. P. Dayand Borge Jr. with the Red Cross.

It’s because of the pandemic.

“We’ve been seeing patients that had their care delayed that are now coming back to have their procedures done, whether they would be elective procedures or other types of things, and some of these patients are coming back sicker,” Borge said.

“So, they need more blood than they might have ordinarily needed if they’d gotten care sooner.”

The Red Cross is also seeing a 10% rise in red cell demand from hospitals with trauma centers this year.

While all blood types are needed, types B and O are in demand the most. Platelet donations are also needed.

“Despite everything that we’ve been doing to try to collect even more blood than we were planning, we’re just not really able to keep up,” Borge said.

It doesn’t appear the blood shortage will end in the near future. The Red Cross said it’s in need of sustained donations throughout the summer.

If you’d like to donate, you can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS, make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, or make an appointment through the Red Cross donor app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers
The northern copperhead is one of two venomous snakes found in West Virginia.
Several copperhead sightings reported at regional lake
Family reflects on injured teen.
Family of beaten teen left with unanswered questions
Mary Elizabeth Page
UPDATE | Missing woman found
GF Default - Big Foot believers tie knot
West Virginia Bigfoot Museum to celebrate grand opening

Latest News

Eric Cole, 42, was pronounced dead shortly after he was wounded in a shooting then run over by...
Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street
The police chief says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred. The...
Family demands justice after shooting victim run over by responding police officer
FEMA assistance going door-to-door
FEMA assistance going door-to-door
Watch party for local on History Channel show
Watch party for local on History Channel show
Ohio Senate passes sports gambling bill
Ohio Senate passes sports gambling bill