Reds are red-hot

MILWAUKEE -- Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep.

Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season. Milwaukee totaled nine hits and four runs in the series against the Reds.

The Reds travel to San Diego for a four-game series against the Padres, with Wade Miley (6-4, 2.92 ERA) starting Thursday night’s opener against Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.50).

