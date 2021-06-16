Advertisement

Reds are red-hot

Cincinnati have won 8 straight road games
(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE -- Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep.

Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season. Milwaukee totaled nine hits and four runs in the series against the Reds.

The Reds travel to San Diego for a four-game series against the Padres, with Wade Miley (6-4, 2.92 ERA) starting Thursday night’s opener against Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.50).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers
The northern copperhead is one of two venomous snakes found in West Virginia.
Several copperhead sightings reported at regional lake
Family reflects on injured teen.
Family of beaten teen left with unanswered questions
Mary Elizabeth Page
UPDATE | Missing woman found
GF Default - Big Foot believers tie knot
West Virginia Bigfoot Museum to celebrate grand opening

Latest News

WV softball state tournament is set
OHSAA announced Wednesday that Hall of Fame Field will host all 7 championship games beginning...
Ohio HS state title games heading back to Canton
Herd program attracting kids off of D-1 National Championship
Marshall soccer camp draws a crowd
WVU added as C-USA men’s soccer member for 2022