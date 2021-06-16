Advertisement

Several copperhead sightings reported at regional lake

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says there have been several copperhead snake sightings reported.

According to the Facebook post, the snakes are native to Summersville Lake and often appear on the shores of the lake and in the water.

The copperhead, according to the Corps, is one of two venomous snake species in West Virginia. Bites can be serious, but fatalities are extremely rare.

The snakes will strike if they feel threatened or are stepped on but otherwise they are said to be “calm-natured” and generally will “lie quietly.”

People out exploring are asked to stay on established trails as much as possible, avoid stepping over logs and avoid thick vegetation.

According to the post:

“The color is a rich, reddish brown with a series of darker hourglass markings down its back. The bright copper colored head, pinkish belly, single anal plate, keeled scales and facial pit identify Copperheads.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Holsinger, 17, was severely beaten early Sunday morning in downtown Huntington.
Teen badly injured in assault; officers requesting information
Family reflects on injured teen.
Family of beaten teen left with unanswered questions
City firefighters say the incident was reported just before 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of...
Trailer full of goats claimed by owner
A woman is being taken to the hospital after her car went off a road and landed upside down in...
Woman taken to hospital after car lands upside down in creek
A major mall owner has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Major mall owner files for bankruptcy protection

Latest News

Charleston to dedicate dog park named after fallen officer's dog
Charleston to dedicate dog park named after fallen officer's dog
Local youth swing for the fences
Local youth swing for the fences
Nora Ankrom, Mike Murdock and Richard Perloff share the details of the festival and all the fun...
4th Annual West Virginia Shakespeare Festival
Township meal handout
Township meal handout today
"Walk-in Wednesdays" for childhood immunizations
"Walk-in Wednesdays" for childhood immunizations