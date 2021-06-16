Several copperhead sightings reported at regional lake

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says there have been several copperhead snake sightings reported.

According to the Facebook post, the snakes are native to Summersville Lake and often appear on the shores of the lake and in the water.

The copperhead, according to the Corps, is one of two venomous snake species in West Virginia. Bites can be serious, but fatalities are extremely rare.

The snakes will strike if they feel threatened or are stepped on but otherwise they are said to be “calm-natured” and generally will “lie quietly.”

People out exploring are asked to stay on established trails as much as possible, avoid stepping over logs and avoid thick vegetation.

According to the post:

“The color is a rich, reddish brown with a series of darker hourglass markings down its back. The bright copper colored head, pinkish belly, single anal plate, keeled scales and facial pit identify Copperheads.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.