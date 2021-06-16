Advertisement

Snake sightings reported at Summersville Lake

By Kim Rafferty
Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After she heard there have been multiple sighting of copperheads at Summersville Lake, Paula Prunty came prepared for her group’s kayaking trip.

“Well, we heard there is copperheads swimming, not that we will get close enough, but we got a little hatchet just in case,” Prunty said, explaining she’s ready if she comes across a copperhead snake while paddling along the shore.

Luckily, she said copperheads are easy to spot in the water -- but not so much on land where they can be stealthy and camouflaged.

“They always have their head above water. They are not like water snakes that swim under the water,” Prunty said.

The Army Corps of Engineers in Summersville said they’ve had numerous calls about copperheads near the shore and in the lake.

Gloriana Caudill and her friends said there was a copperhead sighting near their campsite.

“We were at a rock by our campsite, and these kids came down and said they had seen three water snakes and a copperhead,” Caudill said.

Copperheads are one of two venomous snakes native to the Mountain State. The snake is marked with dark bands across its back and normally does not bite.

“The only time they really want to bite is if they get near you or make them mad,” Prunty said.

If you see one, Prunty said to back up slowly and the snakes are not normally aggressive.

“I’d rather run into a rattlesnake myself. At least they warn you. No one’s dying from the bites or anything, but nobody wants to get bit,” she said.

Prunty came prepared, ready to enjoy her vacation no matter what may cross her path.

“It’s suppose to be the Little Bahamas of West Virginia is what they call it,” she said.

The Army Corps of Engineers said one copperhead bite has already happened this year, but they say a few bites normally happen each year.

